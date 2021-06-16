Netflix has an upcoming show about a new royal family - and we're already obsessed Are you excited for the new series?

Young Royals is one of Netflix's big upcoming TV shows that is set to land in June - and it sounds like it is going to be our new obsession!

The synopsis for the upcoming Swedish series reads: "When Prince Wilhelm arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants.

"Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations - but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty."

The story follows Prince Wilhelm as he attends boarding school

Wilhelm is forced to go to boarding school after being a wayward teenager, and admits that he wants to live "a normal life" as he embarks into school life. Speaking about the show in the comments, one person wrote: "This already gave me the show Elite vibes. I'll be watching this." Another joked: "I love watching rich people pretend they want to be normal."

Potential viewers were also quick to compare the upcoming show to Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel Red, White and Royal Blue, which follows the fictional Prince Henry and President of the United States' son, Alex, as they fall in love with one another. One person wrote: "This just reminded me how much I want a movie for the book Red White and Royal Blue," another added: "So this is basically a Red White and Royal Blue, right? Okay... I like it."

The Royals will land on Netflix in July

The series certainly looks like it'll fill the void before The Crown returns for season five, with Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce and Imelda Staunton at the helm as Princess Diana, Prince Philip and the Queen respectively. According to Deadline, the filming is set to begin in June 2021, with the show landing on Netflix in 2022.

