Everything you need to know so far about Elite season four The Netflix series returns this week

Spanish drama Elite returns to Netflix this Friday with another year of conflicts, lies and passion between the students at Las Encinas. The hit series came out in 2018 with fans gripped by the turbulent reveal of the murder of Marina, which then followed with masses of drama and scandals that led to us finding out who killed Polo at the end of season three.

But how will season four pan out with the new additions to the cast?

WATCH: The trailer for Elite season four has dropped - and it looks amazing!

When will Elite season four be released?

With Elite season three only released a year ago, fans were thrilled when Netflix announced that the fourth season of Elite will premiere this Friday on June 18. The news was shared to Instagram on 12 April, with the show also giving fans a teaser clip of the upcoming series. A few unfamiliar faces were revealed which can only mean more drama in the fourth season.

The new season of Elite is out on Friday

Who will star in Elite season four?

Season three wrapped with five major characters Mina El Hammani (Nadiya), Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo) and Jorge López (Valerio) leaving the show; in the series, they are either dead or have gone off to university. However, Mina, who plays Nadiya, will have a guest appearance in season four after making a cameo in the trailer.

Rest assured, many of your favourites will return to screens this Friday along with new additions to the cast. This includes Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Shana (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), who will all be in the fourth season which was confirmed in an announcement on 20 July with multiple photos posted to Instagram.

Manu Dios, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Martina Cariddi will all be new characters at Las Encinas which can only mean more trouble.

Season four will see some new faces join the cast

What will Elite season four be about?

The fourth season will continue to follow the remaining members of the original cast after the death of Polo and how they will navigate life at Las Encinas. They'll continually be tested by the new kids and the new rules set out at the school which could mean yet another murder if it follows Elite's previous plotlines.

Before the season airs on Netflix, from Monday 14 June up until release date, Elite is hosting 'Elite Week' and is sharing four short stories that will show what the cast members were up to over the summer before school starts again. On Monday, an episode titled 'Guzman and Caye and Rebe' will air, followed by 'Nadia and Guzman' on Tuesday 15 June, 'Omar and Ander and Alexis' on Wednesday 16 June, and 'Carla and Samuel' on Thursday 17 June.

The Spanish series promises another dose of drama and scandals

Is there a trailer for Elite season four?

Yes, there is, and once again it seems like the kids won't actually be studying. Netflix published a new teaser in May in advance of the series four premiere in June. The trailer itself, which you can watch above, is addictive, leaving many questions unanswered but soon to be revealed.

The popular show has also been renewed for season five with an announcement posted in February that filming had begun production in Spain. There is still plenty of time to binge the first three seasons on Netflix before the premiere of the highly anticipated season four of Elite.

