Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney is unrecognizable in throwback picture ahead of season 10 premiere Is that you, Severide?

Taylor Kinney has shared a throwback picture to 2019 - and he looks unrecognizable with a dark bushy beard and moustache.

The Chicago Fire star had fans talking with the post, which featured pal Johnny Louch and Taylor posing in front of a large red door.

"Emerald isle," Taylor captioned the post and fans were quick to comment on the different look, with one writing: "Severide looks a little different here."

Others, however, shared how it was actually an old picture from 2019 that Taylor was resharing.

The post comes after the actor shared a rare new picture on social media of himself with his friends sitting in the sunshine.

Shirtless and wearing swim shorts, Taylor had a big smile on his face, and captioned the post: "Viva Mexico."

His trip came after the season nine finale ended in late May with a major cliffhanger.

The actor, who has been with the show since its launch in 2012, saw his character stuck underwater after squad three attempted to rescue a man stuck in a capsized boat.

Speculation about the 39-year-old's future on the show began last month amid reports that he had not yet renewed his contract, which expired at the end of the recent season.

Will Kelly survive the season nine finale tragedy?

Taylor last renewed his contract in April 2019, and at the time, he only signed on for another two years.

However, co-star Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matt Casey, has also not publicly signed a new contract, so fans remain hopeful that it doesn't mean the end of Taylor's time on the show.

Chicago Fire - and its sister shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - is notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years.

