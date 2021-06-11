Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo sparks mass reaction as she shares incredible news with fans The actress has landed herself a major new movie role

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo has landed herself an exciting new role - and we can't wait to see her in action!

The 30-year-old actress, who has played Stella Kidd on the NBC firefighter drama since 2016, is set to appear in a new dark comedy film titled Going Places.

Taking to Instagram this week, Miranda shared a screenshot of the Deadline report announcing the news and wrote: "@GoingPlacesFilm @MaxChernov thank you for having me."

WATCH: Miranda Rae Mayo is best known for playing Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire

The actress' 313k followers couldn't hide their excitement and flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emojis. "This is so exciting!!! Congrats!" one fan wrote, while another simply said: "Yessss, get it girl." A third added: "Congrats on the new project! Can't wait to see it!"

Other followers, however, couldn't help but wonder what the new role means for Miranda's ongoing role on Chicago Fire. "Congrats!! Love this for you! But I hope you'll still have time for Stella Kidd and Chicago Fire, too. I'm not ready to lose her yet," one such fan wrote while another questioned: "This won't take away from Chicago Fire, right?"

There's no news yet on Miranda's future on the much-loved TV show, although she recently spoke to HELLO! and shared where she would like to see her character when the show returns for its tenth season later in Fall.

Miranda has landed a role in a new dark comedy movie

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

Meanwhile, joining Miranda in the cast of Going Places, which began filming this week, are Orange is the New Black actress Alysia Reiner and Mimi Kennedy, who appeared in the Allison Janney-led sitcom Mom.

The synopsis for the film reads: "After covering up a hit and run on the way to their valedictory desert getaway, three high school graduates face the true test of their friendship when they become entangled in a deadly crime ring imbroglio."

