Holly Willoughby talks worries for children during pandemic in candid interview Holly Willoughby has opened up presenting one of the only shows airing live during the pandemic

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her “responsibility to her children” while going to work during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chatting in an interview with her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, she explained: “I knew we were doing something important. I’ve got the kids at home, Dan wasn’t going into the office so I was really the only one going in and out of that house and I was worried, because I was thinking that I’ve got a responsibility for my own children.

“Having said all of that, I knew what we were doing was important, important enough for me to kind of go, ‘No, I know we’re being safe at work. I know I’m going to come home and wash my hands and take my clothes off by the door and get in the shower and all those things’, because I knew what we were doing was important so I wanted to keep doing it.”

Holly opened up about working during the start of the lockdown

The star added that she wanted to continue to manage her time better following the end of the lockdown, saying: “There’s no reason why you have to go across town for a meeting. You can do those things on Zoom within your house and then you’re there when the kids get back from school. That type of thing, that real home time.

“The kids have really enjoyed me being back in the afternoons a lot more and most afternoons I am, because This Morning is in the morning, but quite often I’ll have bits and bobs to do. So for me, just having that time at home, I don’t want to give too much of that back now.”

