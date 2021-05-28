Holly Willoughby delights fans with first snap from Midsomer Murders cameo The TV presenter previously said she'd love a part on the show

Holly Willoughby has shared a very exciting update with her fans – she's currently filming her upcoming cameo on ITV's Midsomer Murders!

The This Morning presenter, who revealed her desire to have a part in the popular whodunit earlier this year, posted a boomerang on her Instagram with a filming clapperboard along with the caption: "Today is the day... @officialmidsomer excitement levels off the chart!"

Holly's followers were delighted to see the presenter on set for filming. One person wrote: "That's brilliant. Congrats!" Another commented: "Omgggg how exicting," as another said: "Was wondering when you'd be doing this! Know you've been looking forward to this for ages... have the best time xx."

The 40-year-old self-confessed Midsomer Murders fan landed a gig on the show after she revealed to actors Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix during an interview on This Morning she would "love" to make an appearance.

Soon after, Holly's co-star, Phillip Schofield, who was in on the surprise, set up the big reveal that his friend had got the part, saying: "We had a brief meeting this morning to discuss how we were best to do this and I think we are best to do it right now and for you [Neil and Nick] to tell my friend here what she doesn't know."

Holly Willoughby shared the post on her Instagram

Neil, who plays DCI John Barnaby, then revealed: "We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer and we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

"I have been speaking to people upstairs and they have been speaking to your people, but Holly I am emboldened here to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders."

"That's amazing!" exclaimed a shocked Holly. "Yes! Of course, I say yes. I have seen every single episode since it started way back when. Are you serious?"

"Yeah!" Phillip confirmed. "Oh, guys!" a visibly moved Holly said, clutching her hand to her chest. We can't wait to see her in action!

