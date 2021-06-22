Holly Willoughby reveals one struggle she had filming Midsomer Murders cameo The presenter was thrilled to land a guest spot on the ITV drama

Holly Willoughby has revealed some details about her upcoming Midsomer Murders cameo – and it seems the presenter had a bit of trouble during filming.

Speaking on Tuesday's This Morning, the ITV star admitted that, despite enjoying the day, it took her many takes to nail her line.

After chatting to fellow This Morning star Sharon Marshall about Harry Redknapp's upcoming guest stint on EastEnders, Holly was asked how filming for her appearance on the classic whodunit went. "Well, you know, I wasn't take one put it that way," Holly began.

She added: "Or take two, or take ten! About take 25 I finally got the words out, but it's fine!" Holly's co-star Phillip Schofield then interjected: "Did you have a lot to say?" to she replied: "One line!"

Phillip and Sharon were then left giggling by Holly's admission as she added: "I had a few scenes, but one line and I couldn't get it out! But I had a really good day." Phillip then couldn't resist further teasing his co-star, adding: "Do you think you'll get invited back?", to which Holly candidly responded: "I don't think so…"

Holly admitted it took her a number of takes to get her line right on the show

Last month, the presenter delighted fans by sharing a first look at her upcoming role in the drama. Posting on her Instagram, Holly could be with a filming clapperboard along with the caption: "Today is the day... @officialmidsomer excitement levels off the chart!"

Holly's followers were delighted to see the presenter on set for filming. One person wrote: "That's brilliant. Congrats!" Another commented: "Omgggg how exciting," as another said: "Was wondering when you'd be doing this! Know you've been looking forward to this for ages... have the best time xx."

The 40-year-old self-confessed Midsomer Murders fan landed a gig on the show after she revealed to stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix she would "love" to make an appearance. Soon after, the actors and Phillip revealed to Holly that they had arranged for her to make a cameo – much to Holly's delight.

