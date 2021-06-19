Filming for season five of The Crown kicks off amid ongoing casting difficulties - report The new episodes are expected to land on Netflix next year

Filming for the fifth season of The Crown has reportedly begun amid an ongoing casting crisis. According to Production Weekly, filming for the award-winning Netflix show kicked off this week at Elstree Studios in north London.

Like previous instalments, season five is expected to consist of ten 60-minute episodes and will hopefully arrive on the streaming site sometime in 2022.

However, casting over several key characters - including Prince Philip - have still not been officially announced, and there have been numerous rumours that the show is having difficulty filling many roles.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Netflix hit was struggling to cast Prince Harry in the upcoming series. According to The Sun, casting directors have hit a hurdle due to a shortage of young ginger-haired actors. A source told the paper that crewmembers may have to dye an actor's hair if they cannot find a red-headed boy to play the role.

The Duke of Sussex's character will appear from the age of six to 13 in the next series, with the season coming to an end at the year his mother Princess Diana tragically died.

It's been reported that the Netflix hit is struggling to cast Prince Harry in the upcoming season

Meanwhile, it was also previously reported that show bosses were having difficulty attaching a name to the somewhat controversial role of Prince Andrew in the new series, which was later denied.

We do, however, know who will be taking on several of the main roles in the new episodes. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II is award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, while Oscar-nominee Jonathan Pryce, who was recently awarded a knighthood for services to drama and charity, will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Sadly, Emma Corrin only got to play Princess Diana for one season. But it looks as if the role is in good hands with The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby star Elizabeth Debicki. Supposedly joining her in taking centre stage in the new batch of episodes as Prince Philip is Dominic West, although this has not yet been confirmed.

After Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret. It's expected that the cast will, for the most part, reprise their roles in the show's sixth and final season.

