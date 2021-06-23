﻿
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with throwback bikini photo

The mum-of-two looks incredible

Gemma Strong

Laura Hamilton had fans doing a double take this week as she shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The TV star uploaded a series of snapshots showing her in Turkey with friend Hayley Sparks – and she certainly sparked a reaction amongst her followers.

The first image sees Laura throwing her head back in laughter as she stands on the beach with Hayley. Both ladies' incredible figures are on display – but it was Laura's toned stomach that really impressed.

Laura Hamilton shares a peek inside son Rocco's room

"Wow look at those abs!" one fan noted, with a second echoing: "Nice abs Laura!" A third wrote: "You look utterly stunning."

In the caption for her post, Laura explained: "In my INSTA live yesterday evening there were a few questions about Turkey. I've never filmed A Place in the Sun in Turkey but I was lucky enough to film there a few years back with some very special people. We laughed, we cried, we got chased by boars on the beach. Memories and friends I will treasure forever!"

Laura impressed fans with her bikini snapshot

Laura, 39, has been appearing as a property expert on A Place in the Sun since 2012. She married husband Alex Goward that same year and together they are parents to seven-year-old son Rocco, and six-year-old daughter Talia.

In an interview with The Express last year, Laura was asked about the possibility of having a third child. "No, Talia is five and Rocco is six," she said at the time.

The star shares two children with husband Alex

"I think two is enough, they're so close in age, though Rocco would always say to me, 'I want a brother, can you have a boy?'

"I did say to Rocco, 'If we did have a baby and had a boy, it would be a big age gap. You'd be ten when he's five and you wouldn't want to play with a five-year-old.' He's like, 'I would, I'll look after him!'"

