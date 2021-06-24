Good Girls star Christina Hendricks shares frustration over disappointing news

Christina Hendricks has shared her frustration over the cancellation of hit TV show Good Girls.

Sharing a meme that read: “Them: ‘Good Girls Canceled At NBC’” and a picture of her covering the eyes of her co-star Mae Whitman.

“Well, we gave it are all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for your passion and support," she captioned the post on Instagram.

WATCH: Good Girls season four trailer

The show ran for four seasons on NBC and it has been confirmed it won’t be picked up elsewhere, despite being a ratings hit for Netflix after it picked up older seasons.

The show will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes between now and July.

Mae shared the same meme and added a shrug and broken heart emoji.

The show followed sisters Beth and Annie and their best friend Ruby (played by Retta) who decide to hold up a grocery store after becoming fed up with playing by the rules. In desperate need of money - Annie’s daughter needs experimental drugs, Ruby is in the middle of a custody battle, and Beth’s cheating ex had left the family in ruins - the women plan the heist expecting to ease their financial burdens.

But nothing is ever that simple and they get pulled into a life of crime deeper than they thought possible.

The news comes weeks after Christina celebrated her 46th birthday surrounded by her trusty "girl squad" including Retta.

Christina celebrated her 46th birthday

The Mad Men star looked gorgeous wearing a long, printed, multi-coloured caftan as she posed with her close friends for a smiley photo in a sprawling garden.

Captioning her post, Christina wrote: "Birthday girl squad 2021. I’m so so lucky. I love you guys so much. Thank you for making everything so special every day of my life. #trashcans."

The actress's famous friends and fans were quick to send their own celebratory messages, with Christina's former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commenting: "Happy Birthday gorgeous!"

