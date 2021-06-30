Sam Heughan's friendship with Downton star revealed in throwback The stars look so young!

Outlander has built up a dedicated fanbase since its inception nearly seven years ago and the actors themselves have become household names.

But did you know that lead star Sam Heughan's career path crossed with another popular show, Downton Abbey, in his early days?

MORE: See the cast of Downton Abbey at the start of their careers

The actor, who has enjoyed many roles over the years, appeared in a TV show titled Island At War, alongside Downton's Anna Bates, AKA Joanne Froggatt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan teases fans with sneak peek of Men in Kilts finale

The show, which was released in 2004, marked the beginning of both the actors' careers before they went on to land success further down the line. See what Sam and Joanne looked like during their time on the programme below – and they look so young!

Sam Heughan and Joanne Froggatt in Island at War

Island at War was a World War Two drama telling the story of the German occupation of the Channel Islands. The series focused on three different families, the Dorrs, the Mahys and the Jonases. Sam played the part of Phillip Dorr, meanwhile, Joanne Froggatt took on the role of Angelique Mahy.

The two stars were joined by other recognisable names including James Wilby, Line of Duty and Game of Thrones star Owen Teale, and Ashes to Ashes actor Philip Glenister. Since appearing in Island at War, both Sam and Joanne have gone on the land major roles in TV and film.

MORE: Sam Heughan admits to embarrassing personal moments in new book - details

MORE: Downton Abbey: see the cast's Instagram accounts

The actors appeared together in the show in 2004

Most notably, they're known for their respective roles in Outlander and Downton Abbey, but Sam has also appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bloodshot, while Joanne is known for fronting popular ITV drama Liar.

More recently, Sam is gearing up for series six of Outlander which is due to arrive at the start of next year. The show also announced that the season premiere will be 90 minutes long rather than the typical 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, Joanne is set to reprise her role as Anna Bates after it was revealed that the Downton cast and crew are back filming for the sequel film, which is due for release around Christmas time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.