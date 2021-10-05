Sam Heughan shares incredible throwback snap – and he looks so different! Did you recognise the Outlander star?

Sam Heughan has shared an incredible throwback photo on his social media, and he looks almost unrecognisable! The Men In Kilts star took to his Instagram Stories to repost a photo showing the actor and some friends at an event in Las Vegas back in 2012.

The Outlander favourite could be seen with his arms around two friends as they prepared to take part in an activity at Stratosphere in Sin City, and we can't help but notice his noticeably darker hair!

At the time, Sam was yet to appear as Jamie Fraser in the popular historical drama. He joined the franchise for the first season in 2014 and has been a household name ever since.

Prior to his role in the show, he had landed a number of acting stints in various films and TV shows such as Any Human Heart, Midsomer Murders and A Very British Sex Scandal.

Meanwhile, Sam is gearing up for the return of Outlander, which is due to release season six early next year. However, some news regarding the end of a so-called 'Droughtlander' was met with disappointment from fans recently.

How different does Sam look?

After it was announced that Outlander would be moving to the Starz Play channel, some die-hard fanatics were disappointed it meant they would no longer be able to watch using their Amazon Prime membership.

One person summed it up in the comments: "Absolutely nothing exciting about this. I guess that means no more Outlander for me. I won't pay extra, in addition to my Prime subscription for one show."

Another wrote: "This is not really fair... we already pay a TV license, Sky, Prime... and now we're expected to pay [for] Starz. I don't think so... I should imagine the show will lose a lot of fans now. We can't all afford to keep paying."

