Sam Heughan has reunited with his Outlander co-star, and it's safe to say the sweet reunion was warmly welcomed by fans.

Posting on his Instagram, the Jamie Fraser actor shared a selfie of him and Men In Kilts travelling partner, Graham McTavish, as they recorded in a studio for their upcoming audiobook.

MORE: Sam Heughan teams up with Death in Paradise star for new thriller – but fans are concerned

The caption read: "Ah, the duo are back together! I also think I feel (slightly) sorry for @grahammctavish."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares look at Men In Kilts with Graham McTavish

Meanwhile, Graham, who played Dougal Mackenzie in the historical drama, also posted the snap, writing alongside it: "Back in the confines of a cramped airless space with he who can not only drive a camper van, act, produce, restore the earth to its axis, and lift very, very heavy things, but can also write and READ out LOUD!!! Yes! The one and only @samheughan. Together again to do our new audio book #clanlandsalmanac."

Plenty of Sam's followers flooded the comments expressing their excitement about the reunion and the audio book. One person summed it up in a comment: "So great to see you both together again. Can't wait to listen to your new audiobook."

Another picked up on Sam's comment in the caption, writing: "I think a lot of people don't feel bad for Graham at all and are actually jealous being so close and crammed with Sam. Congrats on the new book."

MORE: Sam Heughan sets pulses racing as he shows off toned torso in sunny snap

MORE: Sam Heughan celebrates incredible achievement – and fans react

Sam and Graham are recording their audiobook

Meanwhile, a third said: "They're back together – God's in his heaven all's right with the world", as a fourth quipped: "The boys are back in town!"

Sam recently announced another exciting update on his social media recently, he's joining a Death in Paradise star for a brand new series, and it looks seriously gripping.

Starring alongside former Death in Paradise favourite Ben Miller, as well as a host of other brilliant names like Jimmy Nesbitt, Anne Marie Duff, Sacha Dhawan, and Richard E. Grant, Sam will be appearing in Channel 4's eight-part series, Suspect.

The story follows veteran detective Danny Frater, played by James Nesbitt, who arrives at a mortuary to carry out a routine ID for an investigation, only to discover the body is that of his daughter Christina.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.