Sam Heughan teams up with Death in Paradise star for new thriller – but fans are concerned The Outlander actor is joining a glittering cast

Sam Heughan has clearly been busy in recent months. Not only is he gearing up for his return in popular series Outlander, but he's also set to appear in a brand new drama for Channel 4 – which features a Death in Paradise favourite!

MORE: Sam Heughan's fans left furious after 'unfair' Outlander update

The actor, best known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz historical series, reposted a photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday evening which showed the glittering cast for upcoming Channel 4 thriller, Suspect.

However, some fans took to the comments to express their concerns about how they could watch the show in the US. One person wrote in the comments: "Congratulations. Wish it could be viewed in USA (my disappointment)," followed by a sad-face emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares new peek inside home

Another echoed this by asking: "But will we be able to see it in the US??" as a third added: "So fun to see this happening. Hope it'll get to the US!" At the moment, there's no word on whether the drama will be available to watch Stateside, but we'll keep you posted.

Sam's post on social media showed his headshot alongside former Death in Paradise favourite Ben Miller, as well as a host of other brilliant names like Jimmy Nesbitt, Antonia Thomas, Anne Marie Duff, Sacha Dhawan, and Richard E. Grant.

The actor wrote in the caption: "What a cast! And brilliant creative team. So excited. Having a blast shooting this with the excellent @driesvos (though I don't understand a word he says)."

MORE: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe gives update on ‘twisted’ season six

MORE: Sam Heughan sets pulses racing as he shows off toned torso in sunny snap

Sam shared the cast photo to his Instagram

The director of Suspect, Dries Vos, also posted on his Instagram giving more details of what fans can expect. He wrote: "I am so, so grateful to direct a [fire] cast like this!! The thriller 'Suspect' for Channel 4," before going on to list the cast by name and added: "Let's do this!"

Suspect is an eight-part series adapted from the Danish drama, Forhøret. The story follows veteran detective Danny Frater, played by James Nesbitt, who arrives at a mortuary to carry out a routine ID for an investigation, only to discover the body is that of his daughter Christina.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.