Here's how you can watch Gossip Girl reboot in the UK Are you ready to meet the new generation of Upper East Siders?

This just in - the new Gossip Girl reboot is officially coming to the UK! The BBC has announced that the hotly anticipated new series will be available to watch on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer following its US premiere next week.

However, that's not all. Those feeling nostalgic will also be able to indulge in every episode of the pop culture classic as the original series, which ran between 2007 and 2012 and starred the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and more, will also be made available to stream on iPlayer.

Similar to the original, the upcoming reboot focuses on a group of high school students whose lives are wrapped up in money, power and drama, with the ever-present Gossip Girl stirring up the chaos from afar.

WATCH: Check out the Gossip Girl reboot trailer here

Set nearly a decade after the OG series ended - and Gossip Girl's blog was shut down - the new series aims to reflect how the rise of social media has changed the way we consume news - and gossip. So naturally, this time around Gossip Girl has been reimagined as an anonymous Instagram account!

The cast for the new series, which will be made up of ten episodes, includes The Secret Life of Bees actress Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. Also starring are Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

Are you excited for the new series?

It's also been confirmed that fans can expect to see some familiar faces from the original series throughout the reboot. Speaking to The Daily Beast, creator Joshua Safran revealed: "There are some cameos in season one from people on the original show, but not the series regulars." He added that if the show is renewed for a second season, they hope to include the likes of Blair, Nate and more for "glorified cameos" that actually relate to the show's storylines.

While the series is set to premiere on HBO Max on 8 July, the exact UK release date remains unknown for now, although the BBC has promised that the series will be "coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year".

Unlike Gossip Girl, we don't like keeping secrets here, so we'll be sure to let you know once an official release date has been announced. XOXO.

