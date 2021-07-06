Melinda confirms shock romance with Too Hot to Handle co-star - and it's not Marvin We on so on board for this couple!

Too Hot to Handle star Melinda Melrose has confirmed a romance with her Too Hot to Handle co-star - and it’s not Marvin! Although Melinda and Marvin had a connection during their time on the show, it appears that Melinda is now in a relationship with fellow contestant, Peter. Can Lana please explain this one to us?!

Sharing a snap of the pair snuggling in bed, Melinda captioned the post: “At least this time it wasn’t a mosquito bite.” Peter commented on it, writing: “You’re something else,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Although Marvin’s social media currently has no mention of the new couple, he posted and deleted comments about the pair. Speaking about the situation, one person tweeted: “Y’all Marvin really unfollowed Melinda and Peter, followed them back, left salty comments under their posts, shared Peter’s post on his story and REPOSTED AND DELETED IT ON HIS FEED.

How cute do they look together?

“All this and it’s 5 am in Paris, he needs a case study.” Another person added: “Not Marvin deleting his story and leaving just his date one. Melinda really got this man stressing at 5am.” Marvin also commented: “Congrats” and “Good job buddy”, on the couple’s Instagram accounts before deleting the comments, eek!

Peter and Melinda have confirmed their relationship

Melinda has been widely praised by fans for her involvement in season two, with many saying the star carried the show. One person wrote: “Never seen too hot to handle before. When Melinda posted that she was on it i had watch and boyyy she carried the entire show on her back. I’m glad she ended up with Peter.”

Another added: “Melinda carried Too hot to handle. From her sex appeal, to her confidence and witty humour. She knew exactly what to do to shock the audience and her confessionals were thoroughly entertaining. Melinda was the breakout star of the show.”

