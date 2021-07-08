Steph McGovern wows fans with incredible transformation on Channel 4 show The presenter was joined by her co-stars for the empowering moment

Steph McGovern wowed her viewers during Thursday's episode of her Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, with her brand new look – and it was for a great reason.

The TV presenter, along with her co-stars Vogue Williams, Jacqui Smith and chef Ruby Bhogal, decided to remove their makeup for the rest of the show to embrace natural beauty.

Steph, who was inspired to make the move by Miss GB contestant Elle Seline, recently undertook a social media survey which showed that 61% of women feel more confident with makeup on. She told the audience and viewers: "I'm not surprised by these results as I am someone who likes to wear make-up, I feel more confident with it."

Later on, the former BBC Breakfast star added: "I'm just throwing this out there…shall we try and do the rest of the show without our make-up on?

"What if we take it off in the break and do the rest of the show without to show everyone what we look like. I mean, I look like a baby mole without makeup on." Soon after, the presenters returned to the studio looking makeup free, and fans were wowed by the transformation.

Steph McGovern, along with her costars, removed their makeup on air

One person tweeted while watching: "Ladies you just put out a good message today; be exactly who you want to be, make-up or not! You all looked great, even younger! Great show as always @PackedLunchC4 #stephspackedlunch."

Another wrote: "You all look MUCH younger without makeup! I think it's very ageing. I never wear it #stephspackedlunch." Meanwhile, a third was equally impressed writing: "#stephspackedlunch Blimey, you all look the same, utterly gorgeous all of you! And Fiz has amazing skin. Without make up I have a red nose like Rudolph. I need my foundation to look half decent."

Steph's Packed Lunch continues weekday's at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

