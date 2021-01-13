Steph McGovern confirms return date after being forced to self-isolate The TV star was replaced by Helen Skelton and Richard Madeley

Steph McGovern has confirmed she will be back on our television screens from Monday. Over the past week, the 38-year-old was forced to miss filming Steph's Packed Lunch after she was told to self-isolate at home in accordance with the government's coronavirus guidelines.

Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, the mum-of-one shared a photo of a funny text exchange and said: "My fave text since starting self-isolation is from my mate @John_Whaite. I'll be back in the studio on Monday. In the meantime, one of my other lovely mates @HelenSkelton is in charge of the @PackedLunchC4 gang."

Both Helen Skelton and Richard Madeley have stepped in for Steph as she remained at home with her girlfriend and their baby daughter despite testing negative for COVID-19.

"Thanks for your messages," she told fans earlier this week. "I'm fine and haven't got Covid. I'm isolating in line with gov guidelines so won't be in @PackedLunchC4 studio this week. I'd offer to do the show from my kitchen again but my partner would probably leave me. The rest of the gang will look after you."

Steph opted against filming live from her home. However, she previously shot the series, The Steph Show, from inside her house during the first lockdown. After a short stint, Steph stopped production before returning to the Channel 4 studio with a revamped version of Steph's Packed Lunch in September.

The TV star launched her Channel 4 lunchtime series in 2020

Last year, during a chat with Huffington Post, the presenter confessed she thought it would be a "struggle" to present live from her home when she suggested the idea.

"I don't know why I ever suggested it, but I suddenly said, 'Maybe we could do it at home', not thinking it would be feasible, but then within a few days an engineer had been round and worked out that actually it was possible," she explained.

"And then a brilliant director who'd worked on Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity and everything, worked out how to rig the house and the living room so it would work. And then we just went for it."

