A new Jane Austen-themed dating show is in the works - get the details It’s Bridgerton meets The Bachelor in this new reality show!

Move over Love Island and Too Hot to Handle, there’s a brand new dating show set to get pulses racing!

MORE: Bridgerton author Julia Quinn’s father and sister killed in devastating tragedy

Inspired in part by Bridgerton-mania which swept the nation earlier this year, a new Regency-style reality dating series themed around the romance novels of Jane Austen is officially in the works.

The show, titled Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, is set to air on US streaming site Peacock and will see one lucky leading lady attempt to find a love match from a number of eligible suitors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of period dramas?

The Austenland-esque experience is set to go all-in on the period drama tropes and will feature dates that involve carriage rides, romantic boat rides and archery. Those hoping to win the heart of the heroine will also need to brush up on their letter writing skills, as the contestants will be communicating exclusively via handwritten missives to arrange their dates - how romantic!

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Bridgerton

MORE: Netflix's Persuasion: everything we know about the Jane Austen adaptation so far

At the end of the competition, the heroine will decide which suitor she wants to ride off into the sunset with. There's no news on when the show will be released, although it appears that filming will take place between August and October, meaning viewers could see the show land on screens in Winter.

One lucky lady will attempt to find her own Mr Darcy on the new dating show

The official synopsis for the new show reads: “Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of.

MORE: The Crown star Emma Corrin's celebrity friends and fans rush to support after 'intimate' post

“From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.