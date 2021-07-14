A Place in the Sun viewers furious after couple left without dream home Scarlette Douglas revealed what happened next in a voiceover

A Place in the Sun viewers were left feeling very disappointed for a couple who featured on the latest episode, after their dream property fell through.

In the episode, Scarlette Douglas showed Cecil and Patricia around potential homes in Florida, and the pair were taken with the third option, a three-bedroom house in Vero Beach. Joking to Scarlette, Cecil said: “You’re working magic here,” in regards to the stunning property.

The pair settled on purchasing the house, and the estate agent accepted their offer. Celebrating over a glass of bubbly, Scarlette said: “The stress is over. It's been a journey hasn't it?” However, it very sadly wasn’t to be, as it seller of the property pulled out shortly after accepting their offer.

Viewers were understandably upset with the revelation that the pair were unable to move into their dream home, with one tweeting: “Couple on #aplaceinthesun just found their dream Florida home, haggled their [expetive] off to close the deal then in the end credits the voiceover said ‘the next day the sellers pulled out of the deal.’ I feel cheated.”

Another added: “How does that work, if they agreed surely its a done deal. Weird American laws no doubt. See you all tomorrow folks,” while a third person wrote: “Nice couple, shame the seller was an idiot. Hope they eventually find somewhere.”

Scarlette revealed that the buyer pulled out

Scarlette has been delighted to be back travelling for A Place in the Sun, and recently revealed that landed in Portugal following the loosening of COVID restrictions. She wrote: "Tweeps, I’m in Portugal! An actual other country!!!! Granted it’s for work but I’m so happy to be back out on the road and bringing you all more eps of @aplaceinthesun."

