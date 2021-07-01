Francesca Shillcock
The Channel 4 presenter revealed some bad travel news on her social media on Wednesday…
Danni Menzies might be an expert in finding properties abroad for hopeful home-owners in her day job, but she's not had as much luck when it comes to personal travel recently.
The Channel 4 presenter, best-known for her stints on A Place in the Sun, shared a relatable video on her Instagram on Wednesday regarding her holiday – and it seems she's not very happy about it!
In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen in a number of gorgeous outfits as she slumps on the sofa, after revealing she was supposed to be going to Spain this week.
She wrote in the caption: "Should have been flying to Ibiza today," followed by a shock-faced emoji. "Cancelled our flights before it went green. Didn't want my outfits to go to waste, I think @kinkypantsmenzies appreciated them."
Danni's followers were full of sympathy for the star, and were loving her creativity in creating the Instagram reel. One person wrote: "If you can't go to Ibiza, bring Ibiza to you! I like your style."
Another said: "Oh well, you get to spend more time in London Danni… I feel your pain." Meanwhile, a third added: "This has proper tickled me, well done!"
Danni was less than impressed about missing her holiday
The presenter's fans were also loving her dog's appearance in the video – who pops up in her posts frequently on social media. Danni has always been an animal lover, and previously opened up about the time she rescued a dog while filming for A Place in the Sun.
She said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."
The star is a dog lover, and previously told The Sunday Post: "I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."
