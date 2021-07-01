A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies reveals travel setback in latest video We can definitely relate to this!

Danni Menzies might be an expert in finding properties abroad for hopeful home-owners in her day job, but she's not had as much luck when it comes to personal travel recently.

The Channel 4 presenter, best-known for her stints on A Place in the Sun, shared a relatable video on her Instagram on Wednesday regarding her holiday – and it seems she's not very happy about it!

In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen in a number of gorgeous outfits as she slumps on the sofa, after revealing she was supposed to be going to Spain this week.

WATCH: Danni Menzies is a popular presenter on A Place in the Sun

She wrote in the caption: "Should have been flying to Ibiza today," followed by a shock-faced emoji. "Cancelled our flights before it went green. Didn't want my outfits to go to waste, I think @kinkypantsmenzies appreciated them."

Danni's followers were full of sympathy for the star, and were loving her creativity in creating the Instagram reel. One person wrote: "If you can't go to Ibiza, bring Ibiza to you! I like your style."

Another said: "Oh well, you get to spend more time in London Danni… I feel your pain." Meanwhile, a third added: "This has proper tickled me, well done!"

Danni was less than impressed about missing her holiday

The presenter's fans were also loving her dog's appearance in the video – who pops up in her posts frequently on social media. Danni has always been an animal lover, and previously opened up about the time she rescued a dog while filming for A Place in the Sun.

She said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

The star is a dog lover, and previously told The Sunday Post: "I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."

