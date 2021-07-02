A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton shares rare photo of son

Laura Hamilton has shared a rare snap of her son Rocco enjoying a rented hot tub! Sharing a snap of the youngster looking out into the garden, the A Place in the Sun presenter captioned the post: “Loving the Sunday Bubbles! @surreybubbles #sunday #bubbles #smallbusiness #supportlocal.”

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman leaves fans frustrated with behind-the-scenes filming snaps

Fans were quick to praise the sweet snap, with one writing: “It looks almost like a snow scene with that filter. Magical - like Narnia!” Another added: “I thought you were abroad in a cold country and it was snowing.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura shows us around Rocco's room

Laura has previously opened up about how she doesn’t have plans for any more children. In an interview with The Express she said: “No, Talia is five and Rocco is six. I think two is enough, they're so close in age, though Rocco would always say to me, 'I want a brother, can you have a boy?’

"I did say to Rocco, 'If we did have a baby and had a boy, it would be a big age gap. You'd be ten when he's five and you wouldn't want to play with a five-year-old.' He's like, 'I would, I'll look after him!’" Aw!

Laura shared a snap of Rocco

The star has been presenting A Place in the Sun since 2012, and recently hit back at rumours that she was planning to leaving, telling Entertainment Daily back in April that the false story could have been "very detrimental" to her career. Laura revealed she had actually spoken to her boss as a result "because it really upset me and I never ever said I was looking to leave. Why would I?”

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stuns in leopard print bikini in Greece

MORE: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

She continued: "It's just terrible. Because I'd said I work on other TV projects and I'd love to do other travel things, that doesn't mean you're going to leave a project that you're already working on. I own a coffee shop and a restaurant. That doesn't mean because I own a coffee shop and a restaurant that I'm going to leave my TV job and do that full time, do you know what I mean?”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.