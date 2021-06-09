Piers Morgan's dig towards 'rival' Dan Walker after Louise Minchin quits BBC Breakfast revealed Louise Minchin will leave the morning show later this year

Piers Morgan was quick to react following the news of Louise Minchin's departure from BBC Breakfast. He took pleasure in taunting his "rival" Dan Walker, who likened his co-host's news as to a "break up".

After the surprise announcement, the BBC journalist tweeted his sadness and said: "This feels like a break-up. What am I going to do without Louise? Thank you for all the lovely messages after an emotional morning on #BBCBreakfast.

WATCH: Louise Minchin tearfully confirms BBC Breakfast exit

"I'm sure Louise will get to read them all later. My life will be poorer without her on the sofa. She's the best."

Upon seeing Dan's emotional tweet, the former Good Morning Britain host joked that he would be joining him on the famous red sofa.

"Stop blubbing Dan - I start Monday," he remarked. "BBC wanted the guy who beat you in the ratings, and the first same-sex male breakfast presenting team to appease the wokies."

Poking fun at his GMB exit, Dan hit back with: "No thanks… wouldn't want you storming off if Carol [Kirkwood] asked you something awkward. #TearsForPiers."

Piers then wished Louise good luck, saying: "Great innings Louise - you're a class act. Enjoy those lie-ins!" In response, Louise replied: "Thank you, much appreciated."

Dan and Louise front BBC Breakfast together

Louise first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and became lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull one of the main presenters in February 2016.

Speaking about her decision on Tuesday, Louise said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave."

She concluded: "A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all."

