Dan Walker has expressed his sadness over co-host Louise Minchin's surprise announcement. On Tuesday morning, the 52-year-old confirmed she would be leaving BBC Breakfast after almost 20 years.

Taking to his social media pages shortly after the news, Dan uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes throwback pictures of the pair. He even went as far as to describe her departure like a "break up".

WATCH: Louise Minchin tears up after emotional segment

"This feels like a break-up [laughing emoji]. What am I going to do without Louise? [crying emojis]. Thank you for all the lovely messages after an emotional morning on #BBCBreakfast - I'm sure Louise will get to read them all later.

"As with everything she does... Louise announced her departure from the show with dignity and class. We will all miss her enormously. My life will be poorer without my TV partner. She's the best."

Louise first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and moved with the famous red sofa to Media City as a lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull one of the main presenters in February 2016.

Dan shared a series of throwback photos with Louise

Speaking about her decision on Tuesday, Louise said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave."

She concluded: "A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all."

