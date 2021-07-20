Love Island star Brad McClelland discovers long-lost sister after leaving the villa The reality show contestant spoke about his discovery on Lorraine

Love Island star Brad McClelland has revealed that thanks to his stint on the ITV2 dating show, he has managed to meet his long-lost half-sister for the first time.

The 26-year-old builder from Northumberland exited the villa last week after he and Lucinda Stafford were voted the least compatible couple by viewers at home.

And now, appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday morning, Brad revealed that his whole life has turned upside down since his appearance on the show as he has finally made contact with his estranged 15-year-old sister.

"Something else incredible has happened in your family, for you in particular. Tell us what's happened since you came out. Four million people are watching, everybody now knows what you look like - and then what?" Ranvir Singh, who is sitting in for Lorraine Kelly this week, asked him.

Brad replied: "So basically, I grew up just with my nana, my dad wasn't on the scene, but I always knew that I had a younger sister. I tried to get in contact with her for years, searching social media and trying to find out who she was - I just had her name."

Brad left the villa last week after he and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple

He revealed that after spotting him on the show, his younger sister decided to make contact. "Basically, she reached out to us, and I FaceTimed her for the first time - the first time I'd ever seen her face and heard her voice was literally just a couple of days ago," he said, before adding: "My plan is now to obviously have a relationship with her and go from there."

He then began: "So if anything's come out of my Love Island experience it's honestly finding..." before Ranvir interjected: "You found love in a different way. You found family love!"

Brad opened up about his estranged sister on Lorraine on Tuesday morning

It comes after the devastating reason that the reality show contestant moved in with his nan was unearthed. During his time in the villa, Brad was vocal about living with his nan in the small Northumberland town of Amble, but it turns out there is a sad history behind the living arrangement.

In 2006, the then-11-year-old and his family were left homeless after his little brother Mackenzie accidentally started a fire after playing with their mum Kimberley's cigarette lighter.

Fortunately, the family were not injured in the fire after a postman alerted them to the fire, getting them out safely. However, the house was destroyed - leading the family to move in with Brad's grandmother, Joyce.

