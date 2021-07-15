Love Island: Lucinda hints moving on with Aaron after Brad dumped from villa Brad left the show on Wednesday

After a brutal dumping saw Brad leave the Love Island villa after he and Lucinda were forced to pick which out of the pair had bow out of the show, it looks like Lucinda is already looking like she might be ready to move on - with Aaron!

In a preview of Thursday night’s episode, Aaron revealed that he was keen to know Lucinda better, telling her: “[AJ is] a nice girl. Honestly, I’d prefer to get to know you,” to which she replied: “Me? Really? God, I didn’t know that.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he added: “I’m very attracted to Lucinda. She’s a beautiful girl. We have this little thing where even if we’re in a group, it’s like lingering eye contact and little smile. I don’t think she has that with other people.”

Speaking about whether she’d be interested in getting to know Aaron, Lucinda said: “Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more. We do have a good connection.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the episode after Brad left on Wednesday, with plenty making light-hearted fun of the situation - particularly when fellow islander Faye became upset when Lucinda stayed in the villa. One person wrote: “This isn't #LoveIsland this is Faye's Island and everyone else is a supporting character because the way she has to be at the MIDDLE of every single issue is magnificent!” Another added: “I really love that Faye basically asked Lucinda ‘why are you still here’ because really, WHY ARE YOU STILL HERE?”

Will Lucinda crack on with Aaron?

Speaking about how Lucinda wore a black hoodie following Brad’s exit, a third person wrote: “Not Lucinda bringing out the black hoodie like she’s a widow in mourning? Nah she’s getting cast in Hollyoaks when she leaves the villa #LoveIsland.”

