Love Island: Brad tipped to leave villa after show drops major hint 

Love Island ended on a major cliffhanger on Tuesday night after it was revealed that either Brad or Lucinda were about to be dumped from the island - and that they had to make the decision between the pair of them. Although it is yet to be revealed who leaves, it looks like it might have been Brad who got the boot.

Brad hails from Amble, Northumberland, and it looks like Love Island’s official Instagram account is hinting that he will be heading back there, as the location has been changed to ‘Amble’. Of course, this could be an inside joke poking fun at how much Brad chats about his hometown - but we don’t think things are looking great for the star!

Chatting about Amble on his date with Lucinda, he previously said: “They don’t drink champagne in Amble, I’ll tell you that much. A lot of people I know in Amble never get out and they only know Amble. For me, I was never going to find someone in Amble because either all my pals have already been there with a girl or I already know who else has been there.”

Speaking about the plot twist, one viewer wrote: “In all seriousness though Brad must go. He had chances with Faye, Chloe, Rachel and now Lucinda and turned off everyone he spoke to.

Who will be leaving, Brad or Lucinda?

"The evil he has done is enough #LoveIsland,” while another added: “I can literally hear the conversation between Brad & Lucinda now I reckon he’ll ‘be a gentleman’ about it & say he’ll go & she’ll be like, ‘Ohhhmygoddddd likeeeeeee obviously don’t want you to gooooooo but are you sureeeeeeee?’ and he’ll be forgotten in a heartbeat.”

