Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Matt Nickels Matt is a talented stained glass window specialist

The Repair Shop has been creating unmissable television since its first episode aired back in 2017. The much-loved BBC show, features a team of Britain's most skilled and caring craftspeople and each episode sees them lovingly restore treasured pieces of family history to their former glory.

While some of the experts are now household names, there's another star of The Repair Shop you may be less familiar with – Matt Nickels. Want to know more about him? Keep reading ...

Matt is a stained-glass craftsman from Brighton and has been appearing on the show, alongside the likes of Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher, since 2018.

Over the years, many of Matt's stained glass window repairs have bought viewers to tears, including one in which he was tasked with reassembling two badly damaged windows from a Victorian variety theatre.

The windows were rescued by one of the actors shortly before the theatre was demolished in 1969, and passed on to his wife before he died. Widow Anne was left speechless when Matt managed to restore the windows to their former glory, giving her a fond reminder of her husband and his passion for the theatre.

Matt has been a part of The Repair Shop family since 2018

Away from his work on the show, Matt works as a conservator at York Glazier's Trust, one of the oldest and largest specialist stained glass conservation studios in the world. Through his work with them, he has landed some pretty impressive jobs, including assisting in glazing the Houses of Parliament and the recent £5million project to restore stained glass windows at York Minster.

Matt has over ten years experience in stained glass window restoration

Matt recently took to Instagram to post about the incredible project, writing: "As well as an expert at The Repair Shop, my other work brings me to York, where I am a conservator at @yorkglazierstrust. One of our current major projects is conserving the 152 panels of the St Cuthberts Window over the next five years. I'm fortunate enough to be part of the team taking the windows out."

Not much is known about Matt's personal life, and it seems like he likes to keep his cards close to his chest in terms of his current relationship status. While there's nothing on his social media profiles to suggest that he's married or dating anyone, he may just prefer to keep these aspects of his life private.

