Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon's first role together revealed – see incredible throwback photos

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are gearing up for their triumphant return as Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes on HBO's Sex and the City revival show, And Just Like That…

But before the stars made their debut as singletons looking for love in the Big Apple back in 1998, you might be surprised to learn that the pair had acted together a number of times before, including when they were kids!

Sarah Jessica and Cynthia both appeared in the ABC TV movie, My Body, My Child, alongside veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave. Cynthia played the part of Nancy while Sarah Jessica played her sister, Katy.

The film, released in 1982, was based on a mother who finds herself pregnant and suddenly having to choose between raising a child who was sadly diagnosed with health difficulties or going against her religion and opting for an abortion.

After the throwback photo of the actors together was shared on the official Instagram for New York's The Cut magazine, Cynthia couldn't help but share some trivia from their early days in the comments section – much to the delight of fans.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon acted together in their teens

"Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!", began Cynthia. "We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary) Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!"

The two stars go way back

Fast forwarding to present day, excitement is bubbling up for the arrival on And Just Like That… which will see the stars joined by Kristen Davis to reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. While the air date of the show hasn't been revealed, plenty of pictures have emerged of the cast filming in around New York City.

According to the official synopsis from HBO Max, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." We cannot wait.

