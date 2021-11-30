Carrie and Big's fate revealed as first trailer for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That drops The new series will debut later this month on 9 December

The first trailer for the hotly-anticipated Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That, has finally dropped - and all your Carrie and Big fans out there can breathe a sigh of relief as it seems that the two are very much still together!

MORE: Sex and the City: the shocking way Samantha has been written out of series revealed

In the 90 second trailer which was unveiled by HBO and Sky on Tuesday evening, Carrie and Big can be seen enjoying marital bliss in the new New York home, although a few things have changed since we last caught up with them more than a decade ago. Check it for yourself below!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Sex and the City revival trailer is here!

Many fans were left worried about the fate of the couple after reports surfaced that the new series will include the death of a major character after passersby spotted SJP and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis filming a funeral scene, as well a scene in which it appeared that Carrie had a new romantic interest.

MORE: Sex and the City then vs now: see how the stars have changed over the years

MORE: How to recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic SATC apartment as your own

Although the major plot points of the series remain under wraps for now, according to the official synopsis, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Carrie and Big are very much still together in the new series

Although Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in the series, viewers can look forward to seeing a number of fan favourites, including John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw and the late Willie Garson, who filmed scenes as Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch before his tragic death in September. Also on board to make appearances are David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Mario Cantone.

Willie Garson, who plays Stanford Blatch, also appears in the trailer

There will also be plenty of new faces in the cast, including Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramírez, Jessica Jones actress Sarita Choudhury, Chicago PD's Nicole Ari Parker, Luke Cage's Karen Pittman and American Horror Story star Isaac Cole Powell.

Sarah herself has teased some details of what fans can expect, confirming that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and its effect on both Carrie and New York City in an interview with Vanity Fair.

MORE: Kim Cattrall reveals amazing new role after turning down role in Sex and the City revival

The actress said COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear". Intriguing!

It's been confirmed that the first two episodes of the series will drop on HBOX Max on 9 December 2021, and the following eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. UK viewers will be able to stream the series on Sky Comedy and NOW.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox