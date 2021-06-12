Everything we know so far about Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That... We're seriously excited about this!

When it was announced that Sex and the City would be returning for a one-off series earlier this year, we couldn't help but wonder… what will the new series be about? And when will it be available to watch it?

Well, thankfully, we have a few of those questioned answered already and have got all the info you need about And Just Like That..., HBO Max's upcoming limited series revival.

When will Sex and the City: And Just Like That... be released?

Details of the series' release remain under wraps for now, but given that production for the series has begun, fans can rest easy knowing that it shouldn't be too far away.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a snap as she reunited with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram in early June to reveal that production had kicked off by sharing a snap of herself with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. "Together again. Read through our first episodes @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members," she captioned the photo.

Who will star in Sex and the City: And Just Like That…?

If it wasn't already obvious, three out of the four main stars of the original series will be returning for the new episodes. Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will all be back, while Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall will not. The actress has made clear her intention not to return following a feud with the show's other leading ladies.

However, fans can expect to see a number of fan favourites from the series, including Chris Noth, who will be back as Mr Big and John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw.

Many fan favourites from the original series will reprise their roles

David Eigenberg, who played Miranda's husband Steve Brady and Evan Handler, who portrayed Charlotte's partner Harry Goldenblatt will also appear. In addition, the beloved Stanford Blatch will reprise his role alongside his husband Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone.

What will Sex and the City: And Just Like That… be about?

According to the official synopsis from HBO Max, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sarah also confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and its effect on both Carrie and New York City in an interview with Vanity Fair.

And Just Like That… will show Carrie and co navigating life in their fifties

The actress said COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear". Intriguing!

Is there a trailer for Sex and the City: And Just Like That…?

Yes and no. Back in January, when the series was officially announced, a short clip (which you can check out above) featuring footage of New York City and a computer screen was released. The phrases "And just like that…" and "The story continues…" were typed out along with Carrie's signature voiceover, sending fans into meltdown.

However, fans can expect another full-length trailer in the coming months and we'll be sure to share it here as soon as it lands, so watch this space!

