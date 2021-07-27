Fans furious as Dev Patel’s film release cancelled in UK but going ahead in US Dev Patel stars in the Arthurian legend adventure film

Fans have been furious to learn that Dev Patel’s already critically acclaimed film, The Green Knight, has had its theatrical release cancelled in the UK, while it is still being released in the US on Saturday.

The film, which has received a 94 per cent ‘critically acclaimed’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, follows Dev as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew. The official synopsis reads: “[Sir Gawain] embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

"Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

The film’s planned UK release of 6 August has reportedly been pushed back due to concerns over growing COVID-19 cases, and a new release date has yet to be confirmed.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the situation, one person wrote: “Hands up all those in the UK who feel personally victimised by the US reviews and social media reactions to #TheGreenKnight,” while another added: “#TheGreenKnight reactions are dropping at the same time its UK release has supposedly been shelved AND cinemas are tweeting that it is still on their release schedule. What's going on @EFDFilms?”

A third person wrote: “I can't deal with all The Green Knight reviews coming and knowing I don't know when this will come out in the UK I NEED to see this film!! ASAP.”

Those who have been lucky enough to see the film are already singing its praises, with one person writing: “#TheGreenKnight is nothing short of magnificent. With visuals that belong in a museum for all to admire and a career-defining performance by Dev Patel, THE GREEN KNIGHT is a slow-burn tale about mortality and the journey of finding oneself. It's a truly stunning piece of cinema.”

Another added: “Hello I'm here to FINALLY tell you how completely obsessed I am with #TheGreenKnight I have been thinking of little else since I saw it. It's at once a nostalgic throwback to 80s fantasy, a creepy A24 horror movie, AND a classically challenging David Lowery story. I am OBSESSED.”

