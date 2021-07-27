Susanna Reid waves goodbye to Good Morning Britain in new snap

Susanna Reid has announced that she is taking a break from Good Morning Britain - and it’s happening much sooner than we would like! The presenter, who currently co-hosts the show with Ben Shephard, confirmed that she was going on her summer break from Wednesday - much to the disappointment of her co-stars!

Chatting on the breakfast show about her much-deserved break, she said: “Today’s my last day,” to which Ben joked: “Happy days!” He then earnestly said: “No, we’ll miss you.” She later shared a snap of herself on the last day in the studio, writing: “OVER & OUT (for the summer) !! See you @gmb in September.”

Fans were quick to wish her well, with one writing: “See you in September! Have a nice holiday if you managed to get away if not have fun in Costa Del London.” Another added: "Lovely pic, see you September.” A third person added: “You are such a beautiful gorgeous lady Susanna, have a lovely summer.”

Susanna is taking a break for the summer

The presenter previously announced that she would be taking a break over the weekend, revealing that she would be working for a "couple of days" more, and then heading off on her summer break. In a post, she wrote: ”RAINY! Last couple of days @gmb tomorrow & Tuesday before the summer break but... where did the summer go?!”

Susanna isn’t the only television regular to enjoy time off over the summer, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are also currently enjoying some leisure time off from their usual gig on This Morning. The pair will be returning to the show in September.

