Gogglebox: when is the regular version of the show returning? The hit show is returning for season 18

As much as we adore watching the Celebrity Gogglebox gang comment on their favourite TV shows and films, we have been missing the likes of Jenny and Lee, the Siddiquis and Mary and Marina on our screens! So when will the usual series return for season 18? Find out here…

Although Channel 4 has yet to confirm an exact date for the return of the beloved show, members of the cast have revealed that they will be back in September - so just one more month to go!

Jenny and Lee revealed the news on their shared Instagram account after the season 17 finale, with Lee writing: “Thanks for watching Goggleboxers, time for Jenny to see her husband after three months with me. Really going to miss her tho, have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER.”

Lee's been enjoying his holidays!

The Malones also spoke about the airdate, with mum Julie saying: “Well that's it for this series. Have a good summer, and we'll see you all in September."

It appears that Lee has been loving his summer holidays, as he has spent them in Cyprus with his partner of 27 years, Steve. He has shared several snaps from the vacation, including one of the pair enjoying a drink by the beach. He wrote: “Gin and tonic that will do nicely #cyprus in the sun.” He also joked about Cyprus’ midnight curfew after revealing that he and Steve arrived home right on time, writing: “Phew......that was close still a curfew in Cyprus 12.00 just made it back home.”

During the break, Lee also wished Jenny a very happy birthday. Sharing a snap of his best friend, he wrote: “A big happy 66th birthday to my sidekick and best friend Jenny have a great day my lovely xxx.”

