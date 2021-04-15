Gavin and Stacey star gives update on show's final special We want to know what happened to Ness and Smithy next!

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has given an update on when we might be seeing the return of the hit BBC sitcom, suggesting that it will be back for "one more special".

Chatting to Sheridan Smith on his podcast Brydon &, he said: "Well, I think they might do one more special. Because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal? So it would seem strange if they didn’t. But they should crack on if they are going to do it."

WATCH: Ruth Jones reveals when she and James Corden will start writing Gavin and Stacey again

Sheridan, who played Smithy's sister Rudi on the show, replied: "They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they? What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job... They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour."

We can't wait to see our favourite cast members

Sheridan has previously joked about not being in the Christmas special on Twitter. Sharing a GIF at the speculation surrounding her absence on the show, writing: "Me & my fella right now at how ridiculously blown out of proportion certain folk like to make things. I was only ever in [four] episodes. Why would they need to bring me back? There is no drama between me & James. And no story. Chill out! In other news... happy Wednesday."

The show's creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden, opened up about the smash hit Christmas special, saying: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment.

James and Ruth created the show

"We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

