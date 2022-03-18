Everything we know about Derry Girls season three so far When will Orla, Erin, Claire, Michelle and the wee English fella be back on our screens?

Derry Girls is a beloved comedy that is set in Northern Ireland in the 90s and follows a group of girls (and the wee English fella, James) as they go through the trials and tribulations of growing up while also dealing with living through the Troubles.

With season two having been released in early 2019, we’re definitely due more episodes - but when will season three be out? Here’s everything we know so far…

WATCH: Channel 4 releases first look at Derry Girls' third and final series

What will Derry Girls season three be about?

Although the plot has been kept under wraps, Nicola Coughlan, who has shot to fame in her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton over the past year, tweeted: “Honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been.”

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Chatting about season three to Radio Times, the show’s creator Lisa McGee added: “I suppose we’d be in the peacetime then, and that was interesting for all sorts of reasons, because it was so different, and then there was real fear I think, because we started to realise what there was to lose. So all that is hugely interesting.”

She also opened up about a potential romance storyline between James and Erin, saying: “I’ve always thought James likes her, but I think he maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll, it might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show. But I think the potential is there, it’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season, I’m not sure.”

When will Derry Girls season three be released?

The release date for Derry Girls season three has not yet been set, but when Channel 4 released the trailer for the new episodes on St Patricks Day 2022, they promised it will be "soon" so we've got our fingers crossed that it will be sometime this summer.

Filming for the hilarious comedy was due to originally take place in summer 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic explaining the extra-long wait fans have had since series two was released in August 2019.

Who will return for Derry Girls season three?

Viewers can expect to see all the regular stars, including Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney return for the comedy's final outing.

All the main cast will be returning for season three

It's also been confirmed via the trailer that Brassic and Being Human star Damien Molony will make an appearance in the new episodes, although details on his role are being kept under wraps for now.

Why is Derry Girls ending after season three?

Last year, writer Lisa McGee has confirmed that season three will indeed be the hilarious series' final outing. She released a full statement on Twitter, which read: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time. It has been an honour to write it and I will forever be proud of everything it's achieved.

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us."

