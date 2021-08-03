Everything you need to know about gripping new murder mystery drama The White Lotus The murder mystery drama lands on Sky this month

Loved The Undoing? Couldn't get enough of Mare of Easttown? Well, you're in luck as Sky's latest murder mystery, The White Lotus, is due to hit screens this month and looks like it will be an utterly addictive watch from start to finish.

Want to know more? Check out the show's trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on The White Lotus…

What is The White Lotus about?

The White Lotus is described as a "sharp social satire" that follows a group of holidaymakers at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. However, things are not as they seem.

According to the official synopsis, across the show's six episodes, darker dynamics emerge to gradually reveal the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers and cheerful hotel employees - as well as the idyllic location itself.

The show follows a group of travellers at a luxury Hawaiian resort

Who stars in The White Lotus?

The series boasts a truly impressive cast of TV regulars. Among the faces that will be familiar to audiences are Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge, Nashville and Dirty John actress Connie Britton and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney.

Viewers will recognise many of the cast members, including Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

The series also stars Looking actor Murray Bartlett, Modern Family's Steve Zahn and Alexandra Daddario, best known for her role in the Baywatch films. Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage round off the supporting cast.

When will The White Lotus be released in the UK?

The White Lotus will make its UK debut on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday 16 August. It will also be available to stream with a NOW Entertainment Membership pass.

For US viewers, the show made its debut on HBO on 11 July and has been airing weekly. Those who missed the first few episodes can catch up on HBO Max.

