Strictly’s fifth contestant has been announced - find out who it is! We’re so excited to see them in action!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the fifth celebrity who will be taking part in the 2021 series, and we’re so excited to see them put on their dancing shoes! During Friday’s morning’s Newsround on CBBC, it was revealed that Rhys Stephenson would be getting ready to Cha Cha Cha his way to Elstree studios!

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: everything you need to know

Speaking about the exciting opportunity, the actor and children’s TV presenter said: "I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare!" He added: "I am READY!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Shirley Ballas teases celeb line-up

Rhys is best known as the face of children’s television channel CBBC and has hosted shows such as Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, and appeared on The Dengineers and Newsround. He will be joining the likes of John Whaite, Tom Fletcher, AJ Obudu and Robert Webb, who will also be starring in the 2021 series.

Rhys Stephenson is the fifth contestant taking part in Strictly 2021

It is a particularly exciting time for the Great British Bake Off winner John, who will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. Speaking about the historical moment to The Zoe Ball Show, John told guest host Matt Lucas: “It’s an honour. When they asked me if I’d be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together… it’s about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it’ll help with that… I don’t think it’s sunk in!”

MORE: Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner? Get the details

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares heartwarming tribute to fiancé Gorka Marquez

When Matt asked who he would most like to be paired with, he added: “I couldn’t pick a single one because they’re all so supremely talented… I just don’t know who I want! Obviously I’m 6’2 so it has to be someone quite tall… but honestly, I’d dance with a parrot!”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.