Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth celebrity contestant was confirmed on Thursday’s The Zoe Ball Show on BBC Radio 2. The show, which was hosted by guest presenter Matt Lucas, revealed that John Whaite was the next celebrity to be putting on their dancing shoes - and we shouldn’t be more excited to see him in action!

The Great British Bake Off 2012 winner will also be making show history by being in the first-ever all-male couple. Speaking about the historical news, John said: “It’s an honour. When they asked me if I’d be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together… it’s about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it’ll help with that… I don’t think it’s sunk in!”

When Matt asked who he would most like to be paired with, he said: “I couldn’t pick a single one because they’re all so supremely talented… I just don’t know who I want! Obviously I’m 6’2 so it has to be someone quite tall… but honestly I’d dance with a parrot!”

John won Bake Off in 2012

He added that he was most looking forward to the Samba - “Something spicy with hippy action, I’m excited to do the Latin stuff” - and revealed that he’d only told his mum, his sister and his partner Paul about the exciting news, saying: “It’s been the longest few months of my life keeping this secret!”

John will be joining celebrities Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher and AJ Odudu, who were announced as the first three contestants on The One Show. It’s looking like an amazing line-up so far!

