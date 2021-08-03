Strictly judge Shirley Ballas breaks silence on 2021 celebrity line-up We couldn’t be more excited for the return of our favourite dancing competition

Shirley Ballas has revealed that 2021’s line-up of celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing is seriously impressive, going as far as to say that “you have never seen such celebrities”. We’re intrigued!

Chatting on Loose Women, she said: “Of all panels, you have never seen such celebrities as you are going to see on this particular show,” adding: “[Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James] just delights every time, she tweaks here, she tweaks there, she’s outside the box. She is bringing a show… just when you think it couldn’t get any better, it does.”

The new series will see a return to format for the hit BBC show, and will run for 12 weeks instead of eight weeks, like in 2020. However, it has been confirmed that the Blackpool special has once again been scrapped due to COVID concerns.

Shirley said: “We’re hoping that there will be an audience, there will be no Blackpool due to the fact that backstage there is not enough changing facilities with good social distancing. But we will still have everything at Elstree and I’m sure she’s (Sarah James) got lots of other little delights up her sleeve!”

Shirley opened up about who to expect on the show

The celebrity line-up for this year has already been teased, with Jackie Weaver tipped to star on the show. Upon meeting Jackie on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Anton du Beke said: "I'd love if you could do Strictly Come Dancing. I think we'd make a fabulous team.”

Star-struck Jackie responded: "I think we would as well, Anton. I've always felt very fond of you and I still hope there's going to be a series that you win and, sadly, I know that would not be with me."

