Gemma Atkinson shares heartwarming tribute to fiancé Gorka Marquez The couple have been together since 2018

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been together since 2018, after they met while Gemma was competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple have enjoyed a beautiful romance, which saw them welcome daughter Mia and get engaged.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares romantic tribute to fiancé Gorka Marquez

On Thursday, Gemma marked their relationship with an adorable tribute video that featured clips and photos of the pair together from 2018 to 2020.

The video featured candid shots of the couple being silly together, as well as plenty of vacation snaps and ended on a picture of them with their daughter Mia, who recently turned two.

"Thank god I said yes to Strictly," she lovingly wrote in the caption.

The heartwarming video melted the hearts of her 1.7 million followers, including her former Strictly co-stars, and they flooded the comments with adoration for the power couple.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day

Giovanni Pernice wrote: "The best," alongside a string of heart emojis, while Dianne Buswell simply said: "So cute."

Another fan added: "Gemma ur so frikkin beautiful... and this is so cute... gives me hope," while a fourth commented: "A match made in heaven."

Gorka has yet to comment on the post, but when he left a loving tribute for Gemma several weeks ago, she was confused by his romantic declaration.

The professional dancer shared a photo of his fiancée enjoying a beverage and wrote: "Just because I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life!

"Thanks for be the best mum, the coolest and funniest fiancee and the best mate I could ever have."[sic]

He then added: "Ps: We don't have Photos together @glouiseatkinson."

The pair are proud parents to baby Mia

However, Gemma was left questioning his sudden sense of appreciation as she jokingly remarked: "How you broken something???" [sic]

Many followers commented underneath the sweet post, with one writing: "You two are perfect together."

Another stated: "She's a beaut, you're a lovely couple." A third post read: "Ah that's so lovely Gorka. You are a real gem."

