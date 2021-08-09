Queen's Brian May teases fans with Bohemian Rhapsody sequel news

Queen star Brian May has hinted that he is looking at a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel with Rami Malek.

The film won four Oscars including best actor for Mr Robot star Rami who starred as the late lead singer Freddie Mercury.

But now Brian has admitted to fans that he is looking for a "great script" for a follow-up. When asked about the possibility by fans on Instagram Live over the weekend, he said: "We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas.

"We put a lot of heart and soul into making [Bohemian Rhapsody] and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind."

MORE: Rami Malek talks Freddie Mercury's amazing connection to Princess Diana

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Brain - the legendary guitarist of Queen who is also a doctor of Astrophysics, a passionate animal rights activist, and a collector of historical artefacts - added: "But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script.

"It’s going to take a while to figure that out."

Rami won the Oscar in 2019 for his role as Freddie Mercury but although he must have felt on cloud nine after receiving the golden statue, the star soon came back down to earth with a bump after falling off the stage of the Dolby Theatre shortly after his win.

Rami fell off the stage after collecting her award

Rami, 37, went through a range of emotions after his accidental fall from grace, and was initially in shock from the fall while being helped back up to his feet by several of the people around him.

The actor had just finished a touching speech where he had thanked his mother first and foremost, saying: "Oh my God, my mum is in here somewhere, oh I love you lady.

"My family, thank you for all of this. My dad didn’t get to see me do any of this, but I think he’s looking down on me right now, so this is a monumental moment."

Rami and Lucy met on the film

He also gave a sweet shoutout to girlfriend Lucy Boynton, whom he met on the set: "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film.

"You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here