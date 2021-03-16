Killing Eve makes major announcement about future of show We also received an update on when filming will begin

Killing Eve has confirmed that it will resume filming in summer 2021 - and that season four will be the show's last! The official Twitter account for the hugely popular show shared a short clip revealing the news, which also confirmed that the final eight episodes will be out in 2022.

MORE: Inside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's home in Liverpool

The caption read: "Anything worth having is worth the wait." Fans were understandable devastated by the news, with one writing: "I DON'T WANT IT TO END," while another added: "It’s only 1pm and you choose to stab me in the heart like that?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Killing Eve will end with season four

Another added: "So I guess this show really isn’t worth fighting for, huh? Wish you could share even 1% of the love the fans have for it. During this pandemic, other shows have excelled in keeping the audience entertained with new content, lives, interviews... so sad you let this one slip away."

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle

According to Indie Wire, there are currently several spinoff ideas being considered following the conclusion of Villanelle and Eve's story.

MORE: Killing Eve season four is making big change to show

The series follows MI5 agent Eve who, after getting sick of her boring desk job, joins a task force determined to find a mysterious female assassin committing murders, seemingly at random. The assassin in question, Villanelle, is a fashion-conscious sociopath who becomes as fascinated with Eve as Eve is with her.

Are you sad to see the show end?

Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, previously opened up about playing the role, telling the BBC: "I wasn’t influenced by anyone, I just ran with it and tried not to put her in a box. I think what people have enjoyed about her is that they find humanity in her.

"I’ve always tried to lean into the scenes and the story in a way which feels truthful. I’ve never stuck to any boundaries. There is a lot of myself in her with regards to the comedy and her sense of humour. Probably a little too much actually. But I hope that’s what makes her fun to watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.