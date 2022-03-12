Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's modest home life will surprise you The actress still lives in her childhood home with her parents

She has an estimated net worth of $6million (£4.5million) following her successful roles in Killing Eve, Free Guy and Doctor Foster, but Jodie Comer is staying true to her roots.

MORE: All the new and returning stars appearing in Killing Eve season four

Rather than splash out on an expensive property, the 28-year-old has previously revealed that she still lives with her parents in Liverpool – and she'd be happy to never leave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Killing Eve season 4

Jodie's childhood home is in Childwall, south of Liverpool, and is where she spent lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, something she previously admitted she enjoyed after travelling so much for work.

"As much as I'd want to definitely be carrying on with that, I've actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven't been here, and I've thrown out so much rubbish," Jodie told the Press Association. "And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I'm actually really kind of… I'm a bit embarrassed to say I'm kind of enjoying it."

Jodie Comer lives at home with her parents

While many adults would be in need of a break after lockdown with their parents, Jodie's bond with her parents is so strong that she said she "honestly cannot imagine not living with my mum and dad".

Jodie also told The Sunday Times: "I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could."

MORE: Killing Eve star Sandra Oh talks 'very emotional' season finale

However, the actress admitted: "[But] I’m definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it."

Jodie's mum delivered a roast dinner to her on set

Jodie hasn't shared any photos or videos from the family home on social media, but did previously reveal that her bedroom has had a grown-up makeover and "doesn’t still have a single bed and Winnie-the-Pooh wallpaper."

And it's easy to see why Jodie may never want to leave the family home, after previously showing how her mum had delivered a homemade Sunday roast dinner to her on set when she was busy filming in February 2020.

"All the emotions...Nothing gets in the way of me and my mums roast, not even Sunday’s on set. I love you mum... and Brian for the safe delivery. #jammycow," Jodie captioned a photo of herself holding up the delicious feast.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.