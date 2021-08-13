The Masked Singer US announces major change ahead of season six The wacky and wonderful talent show returns to screens in September

The Masked Singer is set to return to screens soon with a brand new line-up of cleverly disguised celebrities taking the stage to show off their impressive singing skills.

We can't wait to once again play armchair detective as we tirelessly try and solve the clues and work out the famous names behind the costumes.

However, viewers can expect a major change to the format of the show in the upcoming episodes.

WATCH: Caitlin Jenner was unveiled on the last season of The Masked Singer

Like before, season six will feature two groups of contestants - Group A and Group B - who will perform during alternate weeks. However, instead of coming together once, there are just eight contestants left, they will compete among their groups for a place in a two-person final.

In other words, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B to be crowned the winner for the first time ever. How exciting!

Explaining how the change will affect the show, executive producer Craig Plestis told Entertainment Weekly: "It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale].

Are you a fan of the wacky but wonderful talent show?

"But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment."

Showrunner James Breen added: "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

The first costumes for the season were recently revealed, and including a bejewelled Hamster and a rather regal looking Mallard. It's expected that more costumes will be unveiled in the coming weeks ahead of the show's hotly-anticipated two-night premiere on 22 and 23 September 2021.

Nick Cannon will be returning as host, while Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger are all taking their seat on the panel once again.

