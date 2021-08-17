5 must-watch shows and films coming to Amazon Prime this autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer might be drawing to a close in the coming weeks, but we can't help but think the transition to a chillier season is the perfect excuse to get cosy under a blanket with some great new films and TV shows to enjoy.

MORE: Is Netflix's new tense movie Beckett worth watching?

Luckily, there's plenty to look out for coming to Amazon Prime Video. Whether it's a fresh spin on a classic story or a gripping new series, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out which highly-anticipated titles are coming to the streaming platform very soon…

Cinderella

Available 3 September

The live-action remake of the classic fairytale has had film lovers excited ever since the cast was first announced many months ago. Pop princess Camilla Cabello takes the lead as the titular character in this exciting movie filled with quick wit, modern songs and a supporting cast more glittery than Cinderalla's slippers. Keep an eye out for Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter and James Corden – to name a few.

Loading the player...

WACTH: The official trailer for live-action remake of Cinderella

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Available 17 September

Never mind talking about Jamie, everybody's is talking about this film. Another highly anticipated film coming to Amazon is this movie adaptation fresh off the West End stage.

The movie, which is based on a true story, tells the tale of Jamie – a young boy determined to become a performer, no matter who or what stands in his way. The cast includes Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, Adeel Akhtar and Max Harwood as the title role.

MORE: This Outlander star has a very famous relative – can you guess who?

MORE: Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

We can't wait to watch Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The Mad Women's Ball

Available 17 September

French movie The Mad Women's Ball looks seriously gripping. It tell the story of a young woman living in France towards the end of the 19th century who soon discovers she can hear the dead. After travelling to a neurology clinic, she ends up meeting a nurse, and their encounter changes both their lives forever.

French movie The Mad Women's Ball looks gripping

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Available 15 October

Remember being terrified of classic nineties horror I Know What You Did Last Summer? Well, get ready to hide behind your cushions again because there's a series coming to Amazon that is a modern take on the story. Once again it'll see a group of American teens stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night, with Madison Iseman leading the cast.

MORE: Viewers left confused by this aspect of new Channel 4 crime drama Deceit

Are you going to watch the remake of this classic horror?

The Wheel of Time

Coming in November

Fan of The Wheel of Time books? Then you're in luck because there's a brand new fantasy series arriving in November based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels. Starring Rosamund Pike and set in a world where magic exists but only certain women can use it, The Wheel of Time tells the story of Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

Rosemund Pike will star in The Wheel of Time

"There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity," the synopsis reads. We're excited for this one.

Enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows by signing up to Prime Video . The first 30 days are free, and £7.99 / $12.99 after.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.