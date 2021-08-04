Piers Morgan makes rare apology after comments on Olympian's silver medal win The TV personality has divided fans over his comments on the Olympics

Piers Morgan has apologised to Keely Hodgkinson after making a Twitter gaffe while commenting on her performance in the Olympics. Keely won a silver medal at the Olympics, while breaking the British record, in the 800 metres. Posting about her performance, Piers wrote: "I'm sorry that facts make you vomit. Self-evidently, if you don't win a race, you lose it. And Keeley lost to someone the same age as her."

Rather than respond to his comments, Keely simply replied correcting the spelling of her names, and Piers wrote: "Haha, my apologies Keely. Great run today but I’m sure you share my view that winning would have been even better."

The TV personality has hinted that he will be returning to television very shortly after posting a mysterious Instagram post hinting that “more is coming”. Sharing a snap of Leonardo DiCaprio toasting a glass of champagne from The Great Gatsby, the picture read: “Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming.”

He added a sunglasses emoji as the caption, and his followers were quick to react to the hint. One person wrote: “Good ! You’re missed. Haven’t watched morning TV in months,” while another added: “Piers Morning the NEW TV BREAKFAST SHOW. One host, 3 hours a day. News Views, Guests.” A third person added: “Get back on our flippin screens Morgan!!”

Piers quit Good Morning Britain in March

Piers previously opened up about his future career after quitting BMB, telling The Sun that a ‘third-party’ reached out to return to the morning show. He said: “As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.”

He also spoke about his "regret" over how things played out. Discussing the moment he stormed off of the set, he added: "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like.”

