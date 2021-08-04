Piers Morgan teases major career change in cryptic post – and fans are divided The former Good Morning Britain presenter apparently has "more to come"

Piers Morgan has hinted that he's in for a big career change – and his announcement has divided fans. The presenter and broadcaster, who walked away from his hosting stint at Good Morning Britain in March, shared on Twitter that he has "so much" more to come.

Alongside a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio's character in The Great Gatsby, Piers wrote: "Cheers to all my haters. Be patient. So much more is coming."

It's safe to say his followers were divided in their response. One person said: "Big love Piers. Don't always agree with you, but you speak your truth and I miss you on GMB. Don't watch now. A mate's wife is a nurse and she said she remembered two distinctly lovely 'celebs'. You and Ricky Gervais."

Another said: "This is why I miss you on GMB Piers. It’s just not the same anymore," while a third wrote: "Good! You're missed. Haven't watched morning TV in months."

However, others were less pleased about the prospect of Piers returning. A follower said: "I used to really enjoy watching and listening to you on GMB but since you left I've realised you are actually a [expletive]."

Piers Morgan left GMB in March

Piers' announcement comes soon after he revealed he had recently suffered from COVID-19, despite having both vaccinations, believing that he caught the illness while attending Wembley for the Euros 2020 final.

After his illness became public knowledge, he took to Twitter to advocate still getting the vaccine. "You willing to give up yours given that your vaccine didn't work?" asked someone, to which Piers quickly responded: "My vaccine did work, as you will see when you read my piece in tomorrow's Mail on Sunday."

He wrote: "This is definitely the roughest I've felt from any illness in my adult life, but, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering. I'm still here, unlike so many millions around the world who've lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic."

