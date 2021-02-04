Ant McPartlin reveals how he proposed to Anne-Marie and makes rare comment about first wedding He also hinted that Dec might not be his best man this time!

Ant McPartlin has broken his silence on how he proposed to his wife-to-be, Anne-Marie Corbett, in a new interview, and it sounds so sweet!

MORE: Ant McPartlin's fiancée's engagement ring cost the same as Pippa Middleton's – see photo

Chatting to Digital Spy magazine, the presenter talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He explained: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec do a Bushtucker trial

The star also opened up about whether he would have his best pal, Declan Donnelly, as his best man, revealing that he took on the important role at his first wedding to his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's luxury home in Wimbledon is seriously impressive

MORE: Ant McPartlin makes rare comment on relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett

He said: "He [Dec] was very good last time. He has been my best man. I’ve been his best man. But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There have been no plans." Dec chimed in, joking: "I think it’s between me and the dog!"

Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve

The Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones confirmed the happy news in early January, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic". In a statement given to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting.

Ant and Dec opened up about Ant's wedding plans

Ant and Anne-Marie have often been spotted together, along with Anne-Marie's two children, since they began dating in 2018. The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, earlier in December did make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

Speaking during the grand finale of I'm a Celeb, Ant was asked by finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

The full Ant & Dec interview can be read in issue six of Digital Spy magazine, available now exclusively on Apple News+.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.