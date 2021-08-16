Adam Frost shares rare photo of daughter for very special reason The Gardeners' World presenter is clearly a proud dad!

Adam Frost is clearly passionate about horticulture and his work on Gardeners' World, but it seems that his family are his pride and joy, as shown in a recent social media post dedicated to his daughter.

MORE: Meet Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's family

The presenter, who has appeared on the popular BBC programme alongside fellow TV favourite Monty Don since 2016, took to his Instagram page to share a rare photo of one of his daughters ahead of her prom – and fans were blown away by the sweet gesture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost gives a tour of his stuninng garden

In the photo, Adam's daughter could be seen looking stunning in a gown and holding a glass of fizz before heading off for the special evening. The father-of-four wrote in the caption: "This week's joy, my baby girl off to her prom!!! All grown up xx."

Adam's followers were quick to take to the comments section to compliment the photo. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness - this has made me feel old! She's a proper stunner Adam xx."

Another said: "Huge day and she looks beautiful and smart!" as a third commented: "Ah Adam, they do grow up so quickly. This is a lovely portrait and one that will be treasured I'm sure."

MORE: Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's garden is breathtaking - take a look

MORE: Monty Don announces Gardeners' World schedule change

Adam shared this photo to his Instagram

Adam, 51, shares four children with his wife, Sulina. The pair are thought to have been married a number of years, however, it is not known when they tied the knot, as the couple usually keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Adam and Sulina are proud parents to four children, sons Jacob and Oakley, as well as daughters Abi-Jade and Amber-Lily. In a recent interview, Adam gave an insight into how the family-of-six spend their downtime.

Speaking to House Beautiful, he said: "The girls have their own horses and the boys have space to play football. Weekends are spent watching from the sidelines at matches and taking the girls to pony club events."

According to Adam's website, the whole family are big animal lovers and, between them, care for "one horse, two ponies, two spaniels, one black Labrador and an ancient cat".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.